MasterChef Australia has served up some of the country's best home cooks from the get go, but as the show's 13th season progresses fans will watch their favourites either dish their last meal or take on the winning crown.

Judges Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen have previously said that this year's contestants are the best yet.

"I think we're very short into the season but if these guys are cooking like this now, imagine what they're going to be doing in 60 episodes. It's crazy so we're excited with that," Andy admitted to WHO on the red carpet at the 2020 AACTA Awards.

The judge and season four winner added: "They're raw, they're very passionate, they're very willing to learn and I think that's what I think excites us the most. It's going to be a really good season."

Contestants will compete under the pressure cooker in a series of challenges and different cuisines and cooking styles, with one lucky chef taking home the main course prize of $250,000.

So, here’s everyone who has left the competition so far.