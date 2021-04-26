MasterChef Australia has served up some of the country's best home cooks from the get go, but as the show's 13th season progresses fans will watch their favourites either dish their last meal or take on the winning crown.
Judges Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen have previously said that this year's contestants are the best yet.
"I think we're very short into the season but if these guys are cooking like this now, imagine what they're going to be doing in 60 episodes. It's crazy so we're excited with that," Andy admitted toWHOon the red carpet at the 2020 AACTA Awards.
The judge and season four winner added: "They're raw, they're very passionate, they're very willing to learn and I think that's what I think excites us the most. It's going to be a really good season."
Contestants will compete under the pressure cooker in a series of challenges and different cuisines and cooking styles, with one lucky chef taking home the main course prize of $250,000.
So, here’s everyone who has left the competition so far.
Trent Vu was the first contestant to be eliminated after his chicken dish failed to impress the judges.
"I’m sorry, Trent. Unfortunately, your chicken, it was completely overpowered by the lemon myrtle in the dish," said judge Melissa.
Despite leaving the show early on, Trent isn’t giving up on his food dreams and hopes to continue to break into food media.
YoYo was the youngest competitor of the season, but was eliminated after her dish failed to hold.
19-year-old YoYo was the youngest competitor of the season, but things began to slip away from her when her meringue didn’t hold its shape and her rhubarb was undercooked.
"I'm so sorry, but you are leaving us today. It's such a shame, but the food world is at your doorstep," judge Melissa said.