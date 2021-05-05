Maja was the fifth contestant to be sent home on MasterChef. Ten

One of the other things she took with her from the show is the connections and friendships she formed with the other contestants.

“Everyone is so amazing and so supportive and so lovely and it’s such a genuine connection that you build,” she said.

“It becomes almost hard to compete against people as well because you know they’re your really good mates and you spend every single day with them for like a long, long time,” she explained.

“It’s really heartbreaking knowing that one of your really close contestants/friends who you cooked with so recently will be going home, and unfortunately that person was me.”

“No one just goes to the pantry, selects their ingredients and has a really smooth cook it just doesn’t happen." Ten

Watching it all back, Maja added that while she believes the show to be “well portrayed” so far, there are a certain things and situations that happened which didn't make it to air.

“Sometimes there’s maybe an extra emotional thing that happened or someone’s really struggling or it didn’t work out quite as seamless as what they made it look on TV,” she said.

Maja says being on the show helped prove to herself that she can cook. Ten

And while her time in the MasterChef kitchen was cut short, Maja said that being a part of the show gave room for "personal growth", and to also prove to not only the judges, but also to herself that she "really can cook".

"I really just wanted to prove to myself that I’m worthy to wear a white apron, and also to just give it my best shot and see if I can win this.

"I mean sadly I’ve been eliminated and that’s just how it works... obviously I was hoping to make it a lot further, I was hoping to make it till the end," she said.