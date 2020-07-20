The lovebirds are hoping to get hitched as soon as possible. Instagram

With filming of MasterChef wrapped, Andy’s schedule is now looking a little freer and the couple’s wedding planning has kicked up a notch.

It’s understood Andy and Alex have their sights set on his own venue, Three Blue Ducks at The Farm, in Byron Bay for their big day.

After competing and winning his season of MasterChef, Andy worked with ‘The Ducks’ team in the kitchen before eventually becoming a fully-fledged co-owner.

The group own a number of establishments, but their flagship Byron Bay restaurant set on The Farm’s iconic grounds is the ultimate wedding venue.

The rustic 32-hectare property includes sweeping views of the glorious Byron Bay hinterlands and the unmistakable Cape Byron Lighthouse.

The Farm also has an on-site area known as The Orchard, which is tailor-made for wedding ceremonies with its glorious natural backdrop and customisable arbour.

Three Blue Ducks at The Farm, in Byron Bay is set to be the wedding venue. Instagram

As for the reception? It would be just a few steps away inside the Three Blue Ducks restaurant.

As detailed in the venue’s wedding brochure, the rustic location has played host to scores of stunning, upmarket weddings and offers loads of different package options.

And you can guarantee the reception menu would be worthy of a MasterChef judge. The Three Blue Ducks’ wedding menu offers numerous mouth-watering dishes including charred prawns, roasted cauliflower and lamb shoulder.

The newlywed couple would also be hard-pressed to pass up adding on the dessert grazing station.

The best part? Andy’s intimate knowledge and involvement with the venue would mean a wedding could be planned to exacting standards and executed at any time of the couple’s choosing – whether it’s sooner or later.

Meanwhile, Andy recently inadvertently revealed that having children is something that’s on his mind.

While speaking to The Canberra Times about the affect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Three Blue Ducks – as well as the hospitality industry in general – Andy commented that it will be something he one day tells his own family about.

“We’ll tell our kids and grandkids about it,” Andy told the publication.

“The only thing I’d say is the hospitality industry is bloody resilient,” he added.