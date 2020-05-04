MasterChef judge Andy Allen and girlfriend Alex Davey have sparked engagement rumours, after they were spotted out and about with Alex flaunting a glittering engagement ring.
In March, he showed a rare display of public affection for his partner on Instagram to celebrate Alex’s birthday.
“Life is way more fun when you’re around. Love you lots and I look forward to many more laughs together!” he wrote.
Andy’s girlfriend Alex flaunted a sparkling ring.
However, it seems the happy couple are ready to be open about their engagement – especially now MasterChef’s new all-star season has catapulted Andy back into stardom.
