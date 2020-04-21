Ben is Back to Win. Channel 10

The pals haven't hidden their friendship, and during the premiere last week, Ben got tearful as he gushed over his friendship with Andy, calling him his "best mate".

"Andy and I have been in lockstep since season four. He's my best mate. He reminds me constantly that he won, so it'd be nice to be able to say, 'Look, well, I won as well, mate, so you can just pipe down'," he said on the show.

Best mates Andy and Ben. Instagram

While the producers are promoting their friendship as a harmless ‘bromance’, however, viewers are concerned about possible favouritism from Andy when he’s judging.

Last week, Andy hit back at rumours that was biased towards Ben, saying he is friends with many other contestants on the show.

"We judge the plate of food that is put in front of us and not the person that puts it there," he told The Daily Telegraph.

"They're all amazing people, but there's no favouritism whatsoever when it comes to the food."