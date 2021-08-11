Fans just got their first glimpse of the new Masked Singer contestants. Channel Ten

Not that it will stop us from tuning in when the show premieres in the coming weeks.

TV Blackbox has reported the singing contest will return to Aussie screens when the current season of Survivor: Brains V Brawn wraps up.

Frankly, we can't wait - and neither can the judges!

Dannii Minogue took to Instagram to share her excitement about the new season, leaving an enthusiastic comment on the teaser posted online.

The new Baby character is a little unnerving. Channel Ten

"Season Three - can't wait to watch this with my family and live tweet with you all #partytime #InspectorMinogue" she wrote.

Osher Günsberg is set to return as this year's host, while Dannii will be joined by Urzila Carlson, Jackie O and Dave Hughes on the panel.

There will be some shake-ups this season however, as there was one massive on-set change during filming.

Ten were unable to have a studio audience present for this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning we won't be seeing the usual cheering crowds.

Instead, the show will feature a virtual studio audience, though details of exactly what that will look like aren't clear yet.

As for who the singers are behind the masks – well, there has already been plenty of speculation.

Names like Tammin Sursock and Charlotte Crosby have been thrown out, as both stars flew into Sydney around the time of filming.

But as anyone who watched the show knows, you can never be sure who is singing until the mask comes off.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.