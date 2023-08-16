Martha shared a touching tribute to her papou. Instagram

Within just a few captured moments, it was easy to see Martha’s grandfather’s fun, playful and “generous” personality shine. But what was most touching, was his ability to treat a “stranger like an old friend.”

“He spread kindness everywhere he went. If you knew him, you adored him,” she said.

“The most loving, caring, sweet, romantic, funny, and (sometimes brutally) honest man. He did everything for us. He taught us to live life to the fullest.

“I miss you already. Love you forever my beautiful papouli.”



Her partner and father to her son Lucius, Michael Brunelli commented on the heartfelt tribute writing: “He was the BEST family man there was.”

Michael shared a touching photo to his Instagram story, which expressed his joy that Lucius got to meet his great-grandfather.

"I can't wait to tell him about you, the kindhearted person you were, your selflessness, your caring nature and your jokes," he wrote.

"I'll tell him how much you loved your family, how devoted you were to ensuring everyone was happy and fed well!"

"I can only hope Lucius takes a part of you with him in life and grows up to have the same values as you did. I'll miss seeing you every Monday Papou, knowing how happy it made you to see the family together. I know you'll always be watching over everyone."

Michael was among the many followers and friends sharing their love and condolences in the comment section.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ lots of love to you and your family beautiful xxx,” Chantelle Otten wrote.

Brittany Hockley commented: “Sounds like a wonderful man”.

Meanwhile fans wrote: “There is nothing in this world quite like grandparents ❤️ I am sorry for your loss, this post brought me to tears.”

“Those wild Greek parties back in the day...wonderful photos, sounds like he lived life to the fullest, may he rest in peace,” another wrote.