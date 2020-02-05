The couple have found love together off of the show

Tash and Madison are so into each other

For the next few years, a combination of timing and circumstance killed off any chance of romance - and then fate stepped in.

Tash had recently split from her girlfriend and thought why not try the unconventional route the next time she went looking for love – leading to the disastrous decision to appear on Married at First Sight.

‘When I walk down the street, I don’t see men, only women. I really don’t find males physically attractive,’ says Tash of her sexuality..

‘Men can turn on my brain, they just can’t turn on my body.’

For now, the biggest difficulty facing Tash and Madison is geographical. Madison lives on the Gold Coast and Tash in Adelaide.

Now they plan to move to Melbourne in the next few months to start their new life together.

They’re each convinced they’ve each found the one - and Tash especially couldn’t be more thrilled as she’ll never have to go through another experience like Married at First Sight.

In its seventh season, we finally saw the hit reality show's first same-sex couple since marriage equality laws were passed in Australia. But things got off to a nasty start last night with Tash's bridesmaids slamming her bride.

But despite claims the TV duo had absolutely nothing in common beyond both being gay, MAFS producers insists the ill-fated coupling was something positive, in terms of representation.

‘It's really something to celebrate and long overdue,’ says the show's dating and relationships expert, Mel Schilling, with psychologist John Aitken adding that it is ‘perhaps most important match of the entire experiment’.

Many of the show's fans praised the landmark event, even expressing excitement at the show's updated graphic, featuring two brides.

‘Australian TV has actually come a long way,’ tweeted one follower.

‘This would not and could not have happened 15 years ago.’

However, some viewers didn't feel it was an appropriate way to celebrate the marriage equality in Australia.

‘A wedding that is not legally binding is the best way to celebrate the legalisation of same sex marriage,’ wrote one Twitter user sarcastically.

However one feels about the coupling as a political breakthrough, it seems it failed on the most basic level - with Tash finding love elsewhere.