"I didn’t think I’d get this emotional," the 34-year-old shared after her mum told her that he'd decided not to come.

"I’m an understanding person, but..."

Sadly, it was something Amanda thought might happen, explaining that her father had "alluded to" the fact he might not be in attendance on her special day – and admitted she'd be "quite hurt" if he didn't show up.

"It would’ve been nice to have him…" she sobbed, her sentence choked off by tears.

"All you want to do is make your parents proud, and I know that he’s proud but…"

Amanda had a tough time growing up as a gay woman in a European family.

After coming out to both her parents at 21, "I felt like I was a bit of a disappointment," she revealed.

"As a gay person, there’s always a sense of having to work a bit harder to find your place in society. So having a mother or father’s confirmation – I really do crave it.

"And as much as I want to prove to my family I’m a strong woman, I think I’m still waiting to know if I’m enough."

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Amanda, who tells New Idea she has struggled with being accepted for her sexuality.

"I did battle some depression and anxiety when I was about 17, trying to deal with my sexuality and coming to terms with all of that," she reveals.

"I’m not afraid to be different. I’m not afraid. I don’t follow the crowd. I’m a leader. I don’t care to be liked, but I like to be loved by few."