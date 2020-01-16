TASH HERZ, 31.
Instagram: @tashherz
A former Miss Ink competitor and professional body-piercer, Tash is one half of Married At First Sight's first lesbian newlyweds, and considers herself 'sexually fluid.'
We'd say this 2020 cast member is a romantic. Tash tells her Instagram following, 'If i don't romanticise everything i do i’ll die.'
Looking demure on her big day, Tash will say 'I do' to 'strength and mindset coach,' Amanda Micallef.
In a promo
, fans watch Amanda in tears on their wedding day, because a very special loved one refused to celebrate the same-sex union.
Tash.
Instagram
Fans can expect Tash to bring attitude and commentary to the 2020 season.
In a clip introducing rogue bride, Hayley Vernon, Tash sarcastically wishes her groom 'good luck.'
We can't wait for Tash to speak her mind at the infamous MAFS dinner parties.