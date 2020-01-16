We'd say this 2020 cast member is a romantic. Tash tells her Instagram following, 'If i don't romanticise everything i do i’ll die.'

Looking demure on her big day, Tash will say 'I do' to 'strength and mindset coach,' Amanda Micallef.

In a promo , fans watch Amanda in tears on their wedding day, because a very special loved one refused to celebrate the same-sex union.

Tash. Instagram

Fans can expect Tash to bring attitude and commentary to the 2020 season.

In a clip introducing rogue bride, Hayley Vernon, Tash sarcastically wishes her groom 'good luck.'

We can't wait for Tash to speak her mind at the infamous MAFS dinner parties.