Married At First Sight star Elizabeth Sobinoff's weight transformation

The shots show how Lizzie has transformed for the second season of the Nine show. In recent pictures she has also being showing off her dramatic 10kg weight loss.

The 28-year-old recently opened up to a local publication about her health habits, saying that she loves her body "at any size".

"I've thought that when I weighed 49kg and when I've weighed 90kg. I want women to realise that we're all so much more than a number on a scale," she added.

"So, yes, I've lost some weight since I was a 'huge' size 10 when I was on MAFS, but that doesn't mean I'm any 'better' now, just because I'm slimmer."

Lizzie infamously married Sam Ball, but it didn't work out. For the next season of the nine show she will be revealed as an intruder bride as she marries Curzon Hall in Sydney.

