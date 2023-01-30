Nine

Married At First Sight ain’t Alyssa’s first rodeo! The 35-year-old American bride, who hails from Utah, was previously married to handsome IT worker Daniel Anastasio.

The lavish ceremony at Sydney’s exclusive Doltone House took place on March 24, 2018.

“Daniel is perfect, and I know he will spoil you for the rest of your life,” one guest gushed on Instagram.

Sadly, it wasn’t meant to be, with Alyssa and Daniel, who are parents to a son, calling it quits roughly 12 months ago.

Single mum Melissa, 41, is a woman proud of her sexual prowess, but not all the brides are on the same page as the self-proclaimed “freak in the sheets”.

Our source explains: “Mel is a tell-it-like-it-is kind of person. She knows this can rub people up the wrong way, but she doesn’t really give two hoots.”

“There are a few dinner party clashes with the others. But at the end of the day, Mel’s not on MAFS to make friends. She’s after her prince, so if she emerges with a few enemies, so be it.”

Perhaps Lyndall should have signed up for the Australian Idol reboot. New Idea is told the bride, 27, has spent the better part of a decade developing her music career in Perth.

If whispers are to be believed, it seems Lyndall might have a heartbreak album in her, post-MAFS!

Is Shannon really on MAFS for love? Or is he just looking to revive his acting career?

As a kid, the fitness fanatic, 30, appeared in Blue Heelers. He also scored gigs on Neighbours, and more recently, cop drama Rush.

Adam, 35, co-owns Meta Competitions, which says it has “one goal in mind, TO CHANGE PEOPLES LIVES!” Their website details the winners’ identities; however, the individuals appear to have little to no online footprint.

One reporter at Pedestrian went as far as to say it “gives me pyramid scheme vibes”.

A worrying post shared to Jesse’s public Instagram account might attract backlash from the masses.

In footage viewed by New Idea, Jesse, 30, can be seen wielding a pair of guns. Even if they’re fake, insiders reckon it’s not a good look for the wedding celebrant.

