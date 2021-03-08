Patrick is ready to settle down and have kids. Channel Nine

After studying at Fitzroy high school and Victoria university, Pat explored many career options before finally realising his heart belonged to the gym.

That's right, when he's not throwing out "holy guacamole" one liners while his bride walks down the aisle - yes, that really happened and Belinda loved it - Patrick is helping clients get into shape at F45 training.

Prior to pumping iron, the 27-year-old used to umpire AFL games as well as work reception in a gym. But perhaps his most intriguing job, and accurate to his personality, was his stint at Walt Disney world in the US.

There was instant chemistry between Patrick and Belinda. Channel Nine

Indeed, while travelling around America the fun loving groom worked as a fast pass customer service employee as well as a slide operator in the theme part. Perhaps he can take Belinda back to his old workplace for a romantic date one day.

While his career has been flourishing, the personal trainer hasn't had as much luck in the romance department.

During the show, Patrick opened up about his past and why he hasn't met that special someone just yet.

"When I was younger I wasn’t a very social person, I found it very hard interacting and I guess you could say I did have a form of some social anxiety.

When he's not making us laugh on MAFS, Patrick is training clients in F45. Instagram

"I’m very shy and reserved when I meet someone new for the first time. I never get approached by just a stranger coming to chat to me, and getting to know me.

"Maybe it’s not me being as open, vulnerable and putting myself out there. And not getting the feeling of being rejected. Part of me feels scared to go on dates from that rejection side. I feel like if I go on a date, I’m not going to come out of it with that person liking me."

Well, his time on MAFS certainly seems to have bucked that trend as gorgeous bride Belinda seems very keen on the bubbly boy. Let's hope it's a love that lasts. In fact, next to loved-up Booka and Brett, these two might be our best bet for a rare MAFS success story.

