The couple have been spending time together outside of the show. Instagram | @clothingthegap

Indeed, Booka and Brett were snapped on their way back from grabbing Nandos back in October 2020.

The excursion took place outside of their regular filming hours, with the pair wearing very casual attire, proving the power couple enjoyed spending their downtime together.

An adorable snap of the pair was shared on Instagram by Aboriginal-owned clothing company Clothing The Gap, who celebrated Brett's 'Always was, Always will be' shirt from their company (referring to the mantra: Always was, Always will be Aboriginal land).

"SPOTTED @fatman_scube and @bookanile looking matchy and fashionable 😝 #alwayswas #alwayswillbe #MAFS," the company wrote alongside the pic.

Booka and Brett were instantly a fan-favourite couple this season. Channel Nine

Fans of the couple were quick to rejoice in the comments, both at the clothing choice and at the couple.

"OH MY GOSH I WAS WATCHING MAFS and noticed that falla wearing that shirt (Says a lot about a guy and I feel real good for them two!!!)" one fan wrote.

"STILL TOGETHER" another user added.

"How cool are they?' a third penned.

Booka was recently spotted grabbing dinner with fellow MAFS star Jake. Channel Nine

While fans are hopeful that the couple will go the distance, there has been speculation that Booka has her eye on fellow MAFS star and charity CEO Jake.

The pair were even spotted getting dinner in Sydney just recently.

Let's hope those two are completely platonic and Booka and Brett will have many more Nandos dates in the future!

For your own fairytale love story, sign up to eharmony.