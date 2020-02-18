Steamy windows! Married at First Sight got a bit hot under the collar as Natasha Spencer took things up a notch by giving her awkward, touch-phobic husband Mikey Pembroke a massage.
As the episode opened, we found Mikey at the kitchen table, deep in thought and staring at his and Natasha’s wedding picture.
“I struggle with intimacy at the start of a relationship,” he explains. “It takes me a while to warm up."
“Natasha is a strong woman, she knows what she wants and at times it is a bit overwhelming for me.”
Worried she has high expectations of intimacy week and he won’t be able to deliver when Natasha arrived home and suggests an ‘at-home spa day’ it appeared that Mikey fell through the floor and directly entered the seventh layer of hell.
When Natasha arrived home and suggested an ‘at-home spa day’ Mikey was crestfallen.
Using the coffee table as a makeshift massage table, Mikey lay down but was jumpier than a grasshopper every time Natasha touched him.
Then Natasha proceeded to rub lotion all over Mikey, paying special attention to his inner thigh.
“Some of the massage stuff was quite intense,” Mikey said in a voiceover, . “Er… the rubbing…”
Then he explains that, as it’s Intimacy Week, “The goal was to get closer to Natasha, which I think I’ve done,” as he duck-walked to the bathroom to shower off the lotion.
