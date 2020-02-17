The couple are out...

She says she felt immense pressure from producers to reveal personal details about herself – ultimately forcing her to pull the pin on her time in the experiment.

“I have had a lot of things happen in my past, which were brought up on the show, which is the reason I left,” she says.

“Things happened in my childhood, which I didn’t want brought up. I was just anxious.”

“I had a panic attack on there ..."

It’s believed the pressure got so bad for Natasha that at one point she suffered a terrible panic attack.

“I had a panic attack on there because I had a failing relationship and production was pushing me to tell [her husband Mikey’s] parents what a terrible partner he was. I lost it and started crying.”

Natasha says the pressure of 15-hour filming days and producers saying her parents weren’t able to visit her, eventually pushed her over the edge.

Meanwhile, insiders say production bosses are said to have become so concerned about Natasha’s mental health, they thought she may have had to be hospitalised.

The couple wed on MAFS.

“If that happened the show wouldn’t have been able to go to air so [the producers] cut their losses and took her off the show to save the show,” said the anonymous contestant.

Natasha was upset producers dredged up memories from her painful past.

“Childhood trauma is nothing we can control and it was wrong of them to bring it up,” she says.

Mikey is annoyed.

Meanwhile, in a video obtained by New Idea, Mikey confirms he was unfairly booted off the show and has blamed the experts for matching the pair in the first place.

“I don’t know how I can be kicked off the show when I haven’t done anything wrong,” he says in the 12-second clip.

“I’ve given myself 100 per cent to the experiment … they think she’s not well. Well, it’s like they’ve f--king given me the wrong person. Such a stitch-up.”