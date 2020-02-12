-
Married At First Sight
MAFS: Tash and Natasha flirt up a storm
The first dinner party of the season goes off!
It was clear from their honeymoon that Married at First Sight's Tash and Amanda's relationship was in a bad place, and it looks like things have gone from bad to worse for the same-sex couple.
A new teaser for an upcoming episode of the show has shown there is more drama brewing.
In the clip from the first dinner party, Tash Herz is seen having an intimate conversation with Natasha Spencer, while her partner Amanda Micallef looks on unimpressed.
In the video footage, Tash can be heard saying: "You're authentic, you know, you're authentic."
All while gazing into Natasha's eyes, before later in the clip, Tash also sits on fellow tattooed star Hayley Vernon's lap.
Amanda is understandably unimpressed at her 'wife's' antics.
In a piece to camera, an angry Amanda asked: "This means nothing to you?" as she held up her wedding ring.
Meanwhile David lashed out in a video clip about his distaste over the way the show matched him with Hayley.
"I’ve had enough," he said.
"They’ve matched me with a smoking ... tall woman that is inconsiderate and rude and I have put up with it for a few days trying to make the most of this bloody experience.
"I wouldn’t buy the girl a drink at the bar, let alone marry her."