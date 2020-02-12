Tash and Natasha are seen having an intimate chat at the dinner party Channel 9

The pair embarked on a flirt fest in front of their partners Channel 9

In the video footage, Tash can be heard saying: "You're authentic, you know, you're authentic."

All while gazing into Natasha's eyes, before later in the clip, Tash also sits on fellow tattooed star Hayley Vernon's lap.

Next up, Tash sits in Hayley's lap at the dinner table Channel 9

Amanda is understandably unimpressed at her 'wife's' antics.

In a piece to camera, an angry Amanda asked: "This means nothing to you?" as she held up her wedding ring.

David has spoken out about being matched with Hayley Nine Network

Meanwhile David lashed out in a video clip about his distaste over the way the show matched him with Hayley.

"I’ve had enough," he said.

"They’ve matched me with a smoking ... tall woman that is inconsiderate and rude and I have put up with it for a few days trying to make the most of this bloody experience.

"I wouldn’t buy the girl a drink at the bar, let alone marry her."