David and Hayley were the couple from hell Channel 9

‘It’s really petty that his going down the route saying “she isn’t as clean as we think.”’

Hayley says the show has always kept a close eye on her health and wellbeing.

‘Still to this day I’m seeing the show’s physiatrist and making sure I’m seeing my mentors and the fact that David is clutching at straws to say something so awful.’

Determine to set the record straight, Hayley says she has proof that she is not using drugs, and is living a clean and healthy life after beating her addictions.

‘The fact that I got drug tested on the show, do I need to send in the drug test,’ she says. ‘Do you want me to send the stick I peed on?’

David hasn’t been shy about expressing his distaste over the way the show matched him with Hayley, lashing out on a video at the show, and Hayley.

Things went south very quickly Nine Network

‘I’ve had enough,’ he said. ‘They’ve matched me with a smoking ... tall woman that is inconsiderate and rude and I have put up with it for a few days trying to make the most of this bloody experience.

‘I wouldn’t buy the girl a drink at the bar, let alone marry her.’

Former ice addict Hayley also stormed out of filming after a particularly nasty argument with truck driver David.

Speaking in his tell-all video diary, David slammed the experts on the reality TV experiment for pairing him with Hayley.

A bride so filled with hope Nine

‘They found the one woman in Melbourne who was the exact opposite of what I asked for,’ he fumed.

‘It is just bizarre that they think that is the person I would fall in love with.’

David made shock allegations about his TV wife while on honeymoon in Singapore, telling the camera Hayley isn’t as reformed as she claims to be on the show.

‘Her idea of being a reformed drug addict is her saying: “I don’t do any hard drugs any more”,’ David claimed, going on to make

other shock allegations about his ‘wife’s’ behaviour.

Nine Network

‘I feel for her father. He seemed like a really nice and genuine guy. He kicked her out once before because she was a drug addict. And I don’t think he’s going to be proud that this is the way his daughter has behaved.’

He continued his rant by revealing fitness model Hayley was not as ‘squeaky clean’ as she appears to be on camera.

Another failed coupling for Married at First Sight!