Natasha knows what she wants. Channel Nine

The baby-faced lad from Sydney's northern suburbs was visibly jittery on the pair's big day, and the guests on Natasha's side of the aisle could tell instantly that he's not the guy for her.

"He’s cute," quipped one of the bridesmaids.

"That’s the problem!" retorted a well-groomed man on the bride's side.

"Natasha will eat him alive."

Mikey has the face of an angel! Channel Nine

On first seeing her groom, Natasha was keen to give him the benefit of the doubt – although she was just pleased to be walking down the aisle to someone more closely matched in age than her usual romantic interests.

"He did seem a little bit nervous at first – I am really hoping it’s just the build up of the day," she quipped.

"I’m genuinely happy it’s not an old man!"

Sealed with a kiss. Channel Nine

But as the newlyweds headed off for their photos, things took a turn, as the uncertain-looking bride was forced to do the very thing she hadn't wanted to: take the lead.

As Mikey giggled his way awkwardly through their shoot, Natasha's hopes that she'd found her match grew dimmer and dimmer.

"He’s so awkward... He's got me a little bit worried," she revealed.

"Hopefully it’s just nerves. I was hoping he’d take the lead. I like a man that takes the lead.

"I’m hoping he is someone who can handle me being a strong woman."

She's not happy... Channel Nine

Unfortunately, Mikey – who insists he is usually the alpha – was enjoying playing second fiddle.

"She took the reins, which was really nice," he explained, after admitting that the brunette beauty was making him "nervous".

"I needed someone confident."

Thankfully, Lincoln – who, it turns out, is also Natasha's hairdresser – stepped in to guide Mikey back onto the right path.

"She needs someone to step up to the plate on her level and not be a pushover," he told the groom, who seemed to be losing Natasha's interest.

Lincoln sorted Mikey out! Channel Nine

"I’m not a pushover," insisted Mikey.

"It’s very unusual for me to not be the alpha. I think that over this experiment, she will see that."

The talking-to spurred the 29-year-old into action, and he began to open up to his leading lady. But it was his moves on the dance floor that won her over by the end of the night!

"I love the fact that he got up and danced in front of everyone," said Natasha, after Mikey's brother and best man Tom convinced him to put on a show.

"I feel like I actually have found my team mate... He is a wonderful human."