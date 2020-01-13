Erin and Bryce Nine

Season two: Erin and Bryce

They met and wed in Melbourne on the show's first episode of season two in 2016. In the final episode, Erin and Bryce decided to stay together.

Although they have yet to move in together or get engaged, the pair are currently still together.

Zoe, Alex and Harper-Rose Nine

Season two: Zoe and Alex

Things were looking good for Zoe and Alex who met and wed in Melbourne in the show's second episode. Following the conclusion of the season, they were still together and in March 2016, Zoe and Alex revealed they were planning to get married legally.

After suffering a miscarriage in June 2015, Zoe and Alex revealed they were expecting their first child in October 2016.

On 14 November 2016 Zoe gave birth to their baby girl named Harper-Rose Garner. Unfortunately, on 17 April 2018 Zoe announced via Instagram she and Alex had split.

Jules and Cam Nine

Season six: Jules and Cameron

They made it! Jules and Cam were a hit with fans and regarded as the least drama-fuelled couple from the get-go, who seemed to have joined the show for all the 'right reasons': namely, to find love.

The loved-up hairdresser and cricket player married in mid-November in Sydney. The star-studded event saw appearances from a host of Australian celebrities, including Heidi Latcham (who was a bridesmaid at the ceremony), Nic Jovanovic and Cyrell Paule.

Martha and Michael Instagram

Season six: Michael and Martha

The unconventional couple gave things a red-hot go on the show, leaving the experiment together. After overcoming the hurdles of living in different cities their relationship is still going strong. They celebrated their one year anniversary together in September.

