After a failed engagement to a 50-year-old man, the dental clinic employee is hoping to find her (younger) soulmate.

Just like most of the other MAFS brides and grooms, Natasha boasts a collection of tattoos.

In a recent promo, it appears all goes well on Natasha's wedding day.

Her groom can be seen kissing her neck and shoulders back in their marital hotel room!

Will the romance last? Or will she ditch him for Mishel Meshes' rumoured TV hubby Steven Burley, who's right up her alley at age 51.