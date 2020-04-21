Instagram

Michael was called out on his party boy antics by his MAFS bride Stacey Hampton while filming the show.

The controversial groom was also embroiled in a drug scandal while filming Married At First Sight, with an on-set spy claiming he was spotted holding "white powder" in his pocket.

This was an allegation he later denied.

"This is nonsense. I never took drugs on the show. This is a huge production show and implements a zero-tolerance policy," he told New Idea, in March.

"There is no way I would have been allowed to stay on the show if that was the case. Was I guilty of having a few boozy nights and blowing off some steam? For sure. But I never touched a substance on the show."

Just weeks earlier, an insider spilled that Michael had been forced by Channel Nine to go to therapy after he was caught with what was believed to be an illegal substance.

“A bag of [white substance] fell out of Michael’s pocket on set,” the well-placed spy told New Idea.

"He was at the pool when it dropped out of his dressing gown and they had to send him away to a third-party counsellor to get help.”