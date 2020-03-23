Everyone talks about how intense the experience is in the ‘pressure cooker environment’. I honestly think that’s nonsense. Maybe if you are being fake, but I spent three months off work, not having to deal with real issues that we all face day today. It was easy, fun and exciting – I loved it!

How do you feel about the way you’ve been portrayed on the show?

A weak person will always blame the edits. I have come across as myself. What you saw was a true journey of a true relationship. It had its ups and downs, don’t get me wrong, but it was a real representation of myself. No doubt there are times when it’s confronting to watch, but I sleep well knowing I was myself and I gave it my all.

You’re no doubt aware some fellow participants have claimed you were regularly using cocaine during filming. Is there any truth to this?

This is nonsense. This is a huge production show and implements a zero-tolerance policy. There is no way I would have been allowed to stay on the show if that was the case. Was I guilty of having a few boozy nights and blowing off some steam? For sure. But I never touched a substance on the show.

There have also been rumours you were caught and later warned about the use of such substances?

I was never warned or cautioned for the use of drugs on the show. I never took drugs on the show.

Hayley has admitted she was drug-tested during the experiment. Were you?

My personality saw me often clash with others to the point they would throw wild accusations at me out of spite. This led to me being drug-tested three times on the show, along with other participants. I was clean every single time. Gossip ran hot inside the walls of our accommodation.

Did you ever drink excessive amounts of alcohol and become intoxicated on set?

Not once was I intoxicated on set. You will never see me drunk or slurring my words on camera. Yes, I had a few boozy nights out when we weren’t filming, but I never broke the rules of production or the curfew.

Is it true you secretly hooked up with KC?

There are lots of unfounded rumours doing the rounds. KC and I met when she first came onto the show. All of my energy was truly committed to making right of my wrongs in my relationship with Stacey. Never did a ‘secret hook-up’ with KC enter my mind.

And what about other women? Did you sleep with other women during filming?

I went out on three occasions. The first night was the honeymoon when I came home late. The second was the night I went to the casino – both nights I was with Stacey. The third was when I was drinking with Chris, Hayley and Vanessa – that’s the night that got me in trouble. If Stacey thought I was sleeping around she would have 100 per cent brought it up on camera. She knows this isn’t true.

Did you kiss Hayley – or do you still believe she is lying about the ‘affair’?

I honestly can’t remember. What I do know is she wanted to cause maximum damage before she left. Some people say there is a video and Vanessa has it. If there is a video, let’s see it. If not, then I think we have entertained enough lies on the subject.

What do you say to the claims that you’re a deadbeat dad?

For Stacey to accuse me of being a deadbeat dad has torn me apart. This is hurtful, disgraceful and a complete lie. I love my son with all my heart – he’s the best thing to ever happen to me and is the most important person in my life.

How often do you see your son?

It’s common knowledge my son lives in Adelaide with my ex-partner, and I am now working in Melbourne on a new venture. I get back to Adelaide every chance possible, and I miss him more than words can explain. So many dads out there have to work away from family – it’s really tough. I’m working hard to ensure my son has a roof over his head and meals on the table. We have to do what we canto provide for our family. We can’t all have the luxury of not working and driving around in a brand-new Range Rover, sport a $150,000 jewellery collection – with an army of designer handbags in the cupboard.

Speaking of Stacey, were you ever verbally abusive towards her?

Stacey doesn’t put up with crap. If I was abusive, she would have kicked me out straight away. When I went out, she would tear strips off me and when I got home, I’d have to defend myself and we’d end up in an argument. As most couples do, we’d then make up and have a laugh about it later. To think I verbally abused Stacey is madness – that girl can handle her own, believe me.

Did you ever force yourself on to her?

In her latest rant Stacey told a woman to publicly tell people I forced myself onto her – a complete lie – to paint me in a bad light.

What do you really think of Stacey now?

I think Stacey is a good mum. Ninety-nine per cent of our time together has been happy. I don’t want to judge her on her actions after the show as I think she’s dealing with a lot and I hope she manages to get through it. Some of her comments have hurt me but I do forgive her.

What really happened on the night you were allegedly kicked out of (Darwin restaurant) Monsoons?

I walked myself out of Monsoons – there were no police and I was never carried out by security.

How are you coping with the backlash you’ve experienced so far?

Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Just remember without the bad you have no measure of the good. It’s a TV show at the end of the day. I guess sometimes we forget that no-one wants to sit and watch 20 people pat a cat for 90 minutes, right? If anyone can read this and say they are perfect, then sign up next year.

