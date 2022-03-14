Melissa penned a birthday tribute to Bryce. Instagram

"Happy birthday to my love and partner for life @bryceruthven 💋," Melissa captioned three photos of Bryce with their sons and pet dog.

"Thank you for being the strong, outspoken, caring and thoughtful man that you are. I love you for all that you are and all that you do for our little family. Have a special day ♥️🎈."

The father-of-two left an even sweeter message underneath Melissa's Instagram post, writing: "Thanks babe for making me a better person ❤️😘"

Melissa and Bryce welcomed their twins in October 2021. Instagram

Last month, Bryce revealed his relationship with Melissa is "stronger than ever" following the birth of their sons.

"We have both found a new appreciation for each other and couldn't be happier with our little family," he told his 168,000 Instagram followers.

Bryce also revealed he and Melissa are waiting until 2023 to tie the knot so that Levi and Tate are old enough to take part in their wedding.

"We are holding off until they're walking because we want them involved on our big day," he said of his twin boys.

Their journey into parenthood has not been without its challenges, after the twins arrived unexpectedly 10 weeks early and spent the first few weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The new parents were in and out of hospital visiting the twins before they could finally take them home, and Melissa and Bryce have been sharing every little moment since.

