New photos reveal Dom and a lawyer visiting a police station in Sydney’s Newtown. New Idea

Olivia later circulated a nude photo of Dom, which left fans outraged. Insiders say the pair are now in an all-out spat off-screen!

Indeed, a MAFS insider recently revealed to the So Dramatic! podcast that Olivia went so far as to explore legal options against Dom.

It’s believed Olivia attempted to do so in light of Dom’s aggressive outburst at the retreat, but it does not appear that the police have taken any further action.

Dom and her lawyer spent three hours with police. New Idea

During a recent interview on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Olivia, 28, even confessed that she asked producers to kick Dom off the series.

“This season might be the straw that breaks the camel’s back,” an insider tells New Idea, who says everyone from the three experts to production are “in shock” over the feud brewing between the show’s most contentious brides.

“Dramatic dinner parties and feuds are one thing, but participants running to lawyers and speaking with police is a whole other level of crazy,” adds the source.

According to a new podcast, Olivia involved police after the ‘glass incident’. Nine

Want love without the reality TV drama? Sign up for eHarmony today!