Could charges spell the end for the experiment?
Just when the whole of Australia thought TV’s biggest and most-controversial social experiment couldn’t get any more dramatic, New Idea has obtained exclusive photos of Married at First Sight bride Domenica visiting a local police station in Sydney’s Inner West.
WATCH BELOW: Domenica in the middle of MAFS nude photo scandal
Dom, 29, made the visit to the police station alongside a lawyer, and is said to have spent three hours on the premises.
According to reports, police have been brought in to investigate incidents linked to the wild current season, with NSW Police confirming two complaints have been lodged in recent months.
It comes after weeks of scandal surrounding Dom, who caused a stir when she smashed a glass in front of fellow bride Olivia during an episode that depicted the warring brides going head-to- head at the couples’ retreat.
New photos reveal Dom and a lawyer visiting a police station in Sydney’s Newtown.
Olivia later circulated a nude photo of Dom, which left fans outraged. Insiders say the pair are now in an all-out spat off-screen!
Indeed, a MAFS insider recently revealed to the So Dramatic! podcast that Olivia went so far as to explore legal options against Dom.
It’s believed Olivia attempted to do so in light of Dom’s aggressive outburst at the retreat, but it does not appear that the police have taken any further action.
Dom and her lawyer spent three hours with police.
During a recent interview on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Olivia, 28, even confessed that she asked producers to kick Dom off the series.
“This season might be the straw that breaks the camel’s back,” an insider tells New Idea, who says everyone from the three experts to production are “in shock” over the feud brewing between the show’s most contentious brides.
“Dramatic dinner parties and feuds are one thing, but participants running to lawyers and speaking with police is a whole other level of crazy,” adds the source.
According to a new podcast, Olivia involved police after the ‘glass incident’.