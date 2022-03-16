A nude photo scandal is set to cause shock-waves on MAFS this week. Nine

The nude scandal is set to take over MAFS this week, with bride Selina Chhaur saying: "The photo was a particular bride on her tummy. It was a photo of a bride in her birthday suit, laying on the bed with her butt up."

After yet another homestay episode on Tuesday night, viewers were given a glimpse into the events to come on Wednesday night when the OnlyFans drama will play out on screen.

"Can an act of revenge, destroy love?" the narrator asks.

The trailer confirmed Domenica Calarco is the subject of the nude photo. Another contestant is alleged to have distributed the photo to others.

"There is a photo of a bride and look, I did see it,” contestant Samantha Moitzi tells Yahoo. "To be honest, I am a relatively sex-positive person and everyone's on OnlyFans these days, so I didn't really think too much of it at the time.

"Like, whatever, everyone’s got a nude out there floating on the internet, who really cares. I didn’t pass it on and it left my mind. I had my own problems.

"I obviously wasn't at the beginning of the [distribution] line, so I was very confused on what they knew and why they knew and how they knew and who else knew and what it meant for the group. We were all just like, 'Oh f--k'."

The ugly showdown is set to air on Wednesday.

While there are multiple reports flying around about who might be at the centre of distributing the images with the group, we can't say for sure until the episode airs on Wednesday - though Nine has now heavily indicated in its new trailer that Olivia Frazer is involved.

"This really smells like she's got a vendetta tonight, this party is all about payback," John Aiken is heard saying in the trailer, while Olivia says: "If someone smashes a glass in your face, you google them."

"We've all seen an image of you pretty much naked... does Jack know you had an OnlyFans?" Cody Bromley asks a stunned Domenica at the dinner table. Her partner, Jack Millar, is visibly distraught as he calls back: "wait, what?"

"Everyone here has seen a photo of you naked!" Jack exclaimed in the original trailer, which showed experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John looking stunned.

"I'm sorry but you put it out there, people are going to see it," Tamara Djordjevic says in the clip, which is just infuriating.

It also seems Domenica will rightfully walk out of the dinner party, as the experts say the contestants have "turned" on her. All in all, things look pretty horrific.

