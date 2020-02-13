Married At First Sight’s Hayley Vernon made a dramatic entrance at the first dinner party on Wednesday, wearing a plunging navy dress, which left little to the imagination. Nine Network

“I’m not going to lie, I had this Jessica Rabbit dress on, bit of leg out, bit of tattoo,” Hayley quipped before saying: “I was like, ‘If he wants to rock up by himself…his problem’.”

She went on to say that she “felt good” about her fashion sense but admitted she did have some reservations about what the lads would think.

“I was a little bit worried on what the guys would say, because I hadn’t met the guys yet. But I suppose I just wanted to walk in there with a little bit of pizazz and own it,” she said.

When Shelly asked whether she was worried about Dave’s reaction, Hayley confessed she had mixed feelings, saying: “I was so excited to see my girl gang.”

She added: “You know what it’s like when s**t hits the fan and you just wanna debrief a little bit, and have a bit of a yarn.

“I think in one aspect, I put it to the wayside. I put it in a box and kind of distracted myself with, ‘I’m about to see my girls, I wanna see who their matched with, and see what else is going on,” she said.

After making her awkward entrance and beelining towards the other brides to debrief about her disastrous honeymoon, Hayley then pulled Dave aside, on the advice of newlywed Steve.

“Do I want to make it work with David? F**king oath,” Hayley said.

She added: “I'm such a lover, I'm not a fighter. I just need to spend time with my husband and show him I'm here for the bigger picture.”