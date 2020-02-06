Married At First Sight’s Hayley Vernon has addressed rumours about her gender, after fans questioned whether she was “transgender” during her television wedding to David Cannon. Nine Network

She then questioned the motivation behind the comments, saying: “You know what, why is a strong woman with muscles and someone that does bodybuilding trans?”

Hayley went on to say that the gossip people spread about others says more about them than it does the people they are talking about.

“What Sally says about Tina, says more about Sally than it does about Tina,” she said.

Hayley’s response comes after several trolls took to Twitter to question her gender, with one person writing: “MAFS surprise shock! Is Hayley Vernon a transgender bride?”

Another person stated: “Actually, now wondering if Hayley is transgender.”

A third person added: “Hate to be that guy but Hayley screams trans.”

Despite shutting down the “trans” rumours, it’s not the first time Hayley has been attacked by trolls, with a satirical website also publishing an article about her gender in January.

At the time, Hayley took to Instagram to dismiss the rumours and share a screenshot of a now-deleted Instagram post relating to the article.

“That right I have a penis - f**k I'm in tears with laughter,” she wrote.