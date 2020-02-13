Married At First Sight’s David Cannon shocked his fellow newlyweds on Wednesday's episode, when he arrived at the first dinner party unaccompanied by wife Hayley Vernon. Nine Network

“Do I want to make it work with David? F**king oath,” Hayley said.

“I'm such a lover, I'm not a fighter. I just need to spend time with my husband and show him I'm here for the bigger picture.”

But despite her seemingly good intentions, Hayley’s attempts to make amends for her Singaporean honeymoon from hell failed to convince Dave she was ready to try again.

What’s more, the brunette bodybuilder went from zero to a hundred, in terms of outwardly showing affection, and after laying several kisses on Dave, he abruptly ended their chat.

“Give me a kiss, give me,” Hayley pleaded, as she repeatedly pulled Dave in close for cuddles and kisses.

“Why are you trying to give me kisses now?” he asked, before adding: “No, not tonight darling, not tonight.”

When Hayley questioned why he wasn’t responding to her advances, he replied: “I know I'm being cold right now… You've just gotta give me some time.”

Despite his reluctance, Hayley kept trying to win him over, before begging Dave to pick her up and carry her in to the others in the next room.

As Hayley again pulled Dave’s head close to hers and plastered a final kiss on his forehead, he let out a cry and said: “Ow, don't... you hurt me, come on:”

Once back at the dinner table, Dave confessed to the others Hayley had seemingly changed her attitude towards him and, after an aggressive game of tug of war, scratched him on the cheek.