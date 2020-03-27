Married at First Sight 's Drew Brauer has opened up about the heartbreak he endured when he was dumped at the alter.

The reality TV star, who 'married' KC on the controversial MAFS experiment, opened up in his audition tapes, and said that splitting from his former fiancée, Sam, was the "worst thing he had ever been through".

"I was engaged to be married about five, six years ago now.

"It got about eight weeks out from the wedding, and my ex-fiancée decided to call the wedding off..." he said in the audition, as reported by 9Now on Thursday.

"Obviously I was pretty devastated, and it's probably one of the worst things I've ever been through in my life.

"Nothing bad happened, it wasn't like... We just had a little argument one night and the next day she woke up and said, 'Yeah, I don't want to do it anymore'."

"We're actually good friends again now. I was off relationships for quite a while after that last one, as you can imagine," he continued.

Although he was left devastated by his relationship ending, he said during his audition that he was ready to move on.