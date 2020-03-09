Eagle-eyed Married At First Sight fans have spotted yet another editing fail.
On Sunday's commitment ceremony episode, viewers saw two very different versions of Steve Burley. One with a clean-shaven face, and another with beard stubble.
WATCH: Another MAFS editing fail spotted as Steve loses and regrows beard
The blunder led viewers to believe his therapy session with 'wife' Mishel Karen was documented over days.
Fans noticed the barber shop owner had a beard throughout most of Sunday's controversial episode. However that beard disappeared as he sat down for a session with the experts.
Did you spot the editing fail?
MAFS Funny
MAFS Instagram fans page @mafsfunny pointed out the error and a flurry of comments ensued.
"Big fail! Guessing she actually said no then changed her mind so they reshot?? Wtf," wrote one fan.
Another added: "Damn can grow a beard faster in one night than I can grow in 6 months"
A third chimed in: "OMG whattttt was this actually tonight????"
So did you catch it?