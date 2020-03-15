Nine

Expert John Aiken cut in, 'Why is it that she’s not your type?'

Drew replied: 'It was the materialistic thing.'

'What do you mean by materialistic? What’s your definition of that?' Lizzie asked from her couch.

'People that hold up an image just to please other people,' he replied.

'And you think that she does that?' Lizzie quizzed.

'Yeah, I definitely do think she comes from that world,' he explained. 'In my life, I’ve made a conscious effort to stay away from that world and now I’ve been, kind of, thrown into it. Her idea of a relationship is being a kept woman.

'I don’t care about fame or money and stuff. They’re not my values.'

Viewers need to be reminded that Drew is an aspiring singer who has released a number of 'singles' as well as appeared in a series of online travel shows.

Also, he signed up to marry a stranger on national television. Meanwhile, KC had a successful career in the US as a Pussycat Doll, and has now returned home to Oz where she wants to find her soul mate while continuing to run her own dance school business.

Nine

KC was hurt and in tears. 'Get to know me. My values are love, kindness, family, being honest. All of that stuff. I turned to him the other day and said, I am lovable, you know? He pin-points all the things that are wrong.'

John turned to Drew. 'Drew, what do you say to that?'

'I’m trying to think of us in 10 years or my kids and how I want them to grow up with values…'

'Let me jump in, she thinks you don’t like her,' John said.

'Yeah, well I do like you,' Drew replied, turning to KC.

Expert Mel Shilling asked KC, 'KC, do you have romantic feelings for him?'

'Yeah, I do… there’s some doubt,' she admitted. 'I’ve never had a guy pick on these things about me before. So I’m kind of like, what’s the right way for me to handle it.'

The couple chose to stay.

Nine

NINE STATEMENT - MENTAL HEALTH MAFS:

“Nine takes its obligations in respect to the health and wellbeing of the participants of this program extremely seriously. All participants have access to the show psychologist during filming, during broadcast and once the program has ended. Nine has arranged an additional service for participants should they like or need further individual and confidential psychological support. This service gives participants access to psychologists who have been specifically engaged to support those involved in the program in relation to their experiences. This service is a dedicated helpline from which participants can also arrange face to face sessions and is an ongoing service available to them all after the series has ended.”

Need help? Call Lifeline on 131 114, visit www.lifeline.org.au/get-help/get-help-home, or call beyondblue on 1300 224 636.