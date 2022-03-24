Dion and Daniel went head-to-head at boys' night. Nine

Now the grooms have spoken out against each other during an interview with 9Entertainment. Daniel reveals he felt like Dion's speech was dramatic, "Yes Dion I'm sorry your feelings got hurt.

"I can't say that enough. But come on like, how many Oscar awards do you want for these big elaborate speeches."

He also stood by his affair and shared he would do it all over again, which didn't bode well with Dion.

"Obviously, things had to be said between Daniel and I," Dion slammed Daniel to 9Entertainment.

"I basically told him how I felt and that I don't agree with the way he handled it. I don't think it was an honourable way of doing it, and I found it quite childish and immature."

"Obviously, things had to be said between Daniel and I." Nine

The slighted groom also revealed he isn't satisfied with Daniel's apology. "Daniel's sort of response was, 'Oh look I apologise but I'd do it a thousand times over'," he said.

"It wasn't very sincere. It wasn't humble. It wasn't anything. It was just 'I don't care' sort of thing."

Even though Karl Stefanovic's friend is still feeling bruised about the ordeal, Daniel and Carolina told Fitzy and Wippa that they're happy and don't care what people think of their relationship.

When Fitzy asked, "When you go out into public now people have this perception of you. And that's the way that's your morals and your values. Are you okay with that?"

Daniel confidently asserted, "Let me answer that. Don't give a shit."

Dion didn't find Daniel's apology sincere enough. Nine

Fitzy also questioned their decision to reenter the show together even though it was causing issues with other contestants.

"The thing with attraction. It's like, I had it strong towards Carolina, and attractions a weird thing because I was willing to do crazy things to pursue that, which I did do. And what you've seen is what you're saying that's come out of that," he explained.

It appears their risk paid off because Daniel revealed to TV WEEK that their relationship is going well, and they have even moved in together.

"Carolina and I are in love," he said. "We've had our own struggles, coming together the way in which we did and the pressure it's brought, but that's only made us stronger as a couple."

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.

Want a fairytale romance without the reality TV drama? Sign up for eHarmony today!