Cyrell posted this photo to her Instagram, but it was soon taken down. Instagram

The photo, which has since been taken down from Cyrell's account, was also shared by Eden.

"You can call me a sleaze but im enjoying these," the Love Island star wrote.

After her post was taken down by Instagram, Cryrell also took to her Instagram stories to share her frustrations with it being reported.

"My first booby pic got reported," she said.

In a series of videos, Cyrell went on to say that it was "unfair" for her post to have been reported, as there are "multiple females out there" who constantly post "their breasts out".

"That's great, that's their Instagram and whatever, but how come when a mother tries to empower other mothers to go get a breast augmentation because it makes them feel better, it gets taken down," she said.

"But when someone does it just because it looks like a hot picture it doesn't get reported," she added.

Cyrell decided to have plastic surgery after giving birth to her son Boston. Instagram

Cyrell first revealed that she'd undergone breast augmentation last month, after she said that the birth of her son Boston changed her body.

The former MAFS bride told Daily Mail Australia that the reason she decided to have the surgery was because she "lost confidence" within herself after giving birth.

"I was no longer happy with my breasts and the way they looked. They were deflated and looked lifeless," she said.