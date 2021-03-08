“First he’s walking before I know it he’ll be dating..." Instagram

The exciting new milestone had the former MAFS bride caught in a flash-forward moment, where she said he’ll soon be “dating” before she knows it.

“First he’s walking before I know it he’ll be dating... #proudmama #prouddad !!!”

It was quite the emotional moment for the first time mum, as she can be heard in the clip saying “Come baby, come! Come! Yay... Oh my God, you're walking!”

“Please excuse the crying mother in the background... geez embarrassing ! My voice,” she added in the caption.

The couple share their first child together. Instagram

She also asked viewers to “excuse the nappy” and took a cheeky dig at Eden’s changing skills.

“PS ... excuse the nappy ... clearly daddy just changed him last.”

Eden was unfazed by his son’s hanging nappy, and shared the video to his Instagram story, writing: “My baby boy is finally walking. Very proud dad...”

Cyrell and Eden recently celebrated Boston's first birthday. Instagram

Cyrell and Eden welcomed Boston, their first child together, in February last year, and recently celebrated his first birthday - hosting a blue-themed occasion with fellow MAFS stars in attendance.

Guests included Billy Vincent, Lizzie Sobinoff and surprisingly, Nasser Sultan, who Cyrell blasted at the Married At First Sight All Star special for comments he made about her family.

In an Instagram post with pictures of Nasser at Boston’s birthday, Cyclone Cyrell commented, “A “SINCERE” apology goes a long way.”