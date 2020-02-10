Have Jonathen and Connie already split? Supplied

In exclusive photos, the 27-year-old looked bored as he scrolled through his Instagram feed, stopping to check out a photo of a woman in lingerie. So have the bride and groom already called it quits?

This lingerie model isn't wife, Connie! Supplied

More evidence of their strained relationship came to light the day after their ceremony.

The pair were spotted flying to their honeymoon in Broome separately, with Connie, 27, looking particularly frazzled and with no ring on her finger.

Connie was spotted without her wedding band. Supplied

So is Connie destined to be 'eternally single', as she's previously said about herself?

'After a while you just kind of think, what's wrong with me if every single person that I meet doesn't want a bar of me? What am I doing wrong?' she said on the show, admitting that at 27, she's lonely.

'I don't think I'm ugly but I don't think there's anything striking about me,' she added.

Connie’s experience with rejection had also caused her self-esteem to plummet.

'I had been single for five years, and I was a little bit scared of dating. I kind of gave up on dating and I just don’t use Tinder,' she explains.

'I just deal with a lot of rejection and I just didn’t really know how to handle it any more.'

As a quiet and humble person, Connie hoped her future husband would be a good match for her reserved personality.

