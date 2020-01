In a Married At First Sight promo, the pair can be seen going in for a kiss!

Cathy even says she's 'hit the jackpot' with her groom.

But can she trust him to not lose interest?

According to his Nine bio, 'Jonethen does not struggle to attract women.'

'Thanks to the nature of his work, he finds commitment difficult and struggles to maintain any relationship beyond a few months.'

EEEK!