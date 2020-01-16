'After a while you just kind of think, what's wrong with me if every single person that I meet doesn't want a bar of me? What am I doing wrong?' she says, admitting that at 27, she's lonely.

'I don't think I'm ugly but I don't think there's anything striking about me,' she added.

We're not crying, you're crying!

As for her mum, well, she's vocal about her hatred for the reality TV dating show.

'I can't stand that show. This show can be quite manipulating,' she explains, telling Connie, 'I think it's ridiculous and catty. That's everything you're not.'

We should also add that her mother and sister cackled with laughter when she told them she was getting married.

We have our fingers and toes crossed for Con!