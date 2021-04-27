A KISS 101.1 radio news presenter claims Bryce was eyeing a hosting gig but was rejected. Instagram

As she continued, Bryce allegedly reached out to KISS 101.1 content director Tony Aldridge about job opportunities. Aldridge then supposedly “expressed reservation about hiring Ruthven given his bad reputation from MAFS.”

Bryce, however, denies any claims that he reached out about employment at the company, barely knows Barbour, and that her claims are just one of several attempts to drag him under the mud by the media.

“Tony was kind enough to free up some time and offer some advice on how I can move forward in radio from my portrayal on MAFS,” Bryce told the Daily Mail Australia.

“I worked in the same building as Sacha in Sydney for about nine months and never once did she ever have a conversation with me.

“I find it interesting she “knows things” about me when she didn’t [make] any attempt to get to know a fellow work colleague. I didn’t know who she was until the end of my stint there.”

The former Canberra radio host denies claims he tried to get a job at KISS 101.1 Instagram

Bryce continued, adding that these claims are just another case of “media personalities” tearing each other down instead of “supporting each other.”

“It’s disappointing that media personalities attempt to bring down others in their industry instead of supporting each other - particularly when they don’t know the first thing about the people they’re making comments about.”

“I worked closely with Jonesy and Amanda, not Sacha, and I believe they’ve described the opposite to what Sacha’s comments portray.”

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Who.

