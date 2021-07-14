"So proud of how well she's handling pregnant life." Instagram

In the short clip, Melissa and Bryce are patiently waiting to be seen by the obstetrician, to check in on their twins.

Another video was shared by Bryce to his own Instagram Stories, where Melissa is laid out while undergoing an ultrasound.

"Meet our healthy twins," Bryce captioned the clip as he filmed the ultrasound screen.

"So proud of how well she's handling pregnant life," he added.

Bryce and Melissa shared their first trip to the obstetrician. Instagram

Prior to the trip, Melissa had also shared videos of a gift she received from a friend, which included the "first baby clothes" she has gotten so far.

"Look how cute these are," she said while revealing pants with animal prints on them and socks for the babies.

"Happy that she bought neutral colours because we don't know what we're having yet."

The couple revealed that they're expecting twins and are engaged. New Idea

The mum-to-be told New Idea that she burst into tears at her scan when she found out she was expecting twins.

“Bryce had to wait elsewhere due to COVID, so I was alone during the first ultrasound and she just came straight out with it – no warning,” she said.

“I couldn’t stop crying, it was very emotional. I think I said ‘holy s--t’ seven times.”

With so much to look forward to, including their future wedding, Bryce and Melissa said the last 12 months have been their happiest and they look forward to becoming proud parents together.