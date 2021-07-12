Bryce and Melissa were 'married' on MAFS, and are now tying the knot in real-life too. New Idea

“I knew she had done one in the US and loved it, so I thought I would organise a surprise date,” he explains.

“I told her to be up nice and early, and we set off for a bit of a drive. When we got there, I think she knew what was about to happen.”

While Mel says the engagement wasn’t a total surprise, after all they did pick out Mel’s stunning black diamond ring together, she didn’t expect Bryce to propose between the clouds.

The couple are not only engaged, but are expecting twins! New Idea

“It was a gorgeous day, one I will never forget,” she says.

Mel adds she couldn’t be happier with her new rock, which Bryce insisted on picking out together.

“That’s not traditional, but neither are we. I wanted her to love it and so she picked it out – it looks stunning,” he reveals.

“I’ll have two babies by the time I walk down the aisle." New Idea

While MAFS fans shouldn’t expect the show’s experts, Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla, to be invited to the wedding – Mel insists, “definitely not” – Bryce explains that he won’t hesitate to have some of his fellow grooms there.

“I’m still close to Jason, he’ll be there,” says Bryce, “and Cameron, Russell and James ... we’ll see.”

The pair say they’re planning a “low-key” wedding – nothing like their TV nuptials. And while Mel has big plans for the day, their focus is now on their family.

“I’ll have two babies by the time I walk down the aisle,” says Mel, nervously.

