Belinda and Patrick announced their break up earlier this week. Instagram

Now, for the first time since that statement, Belinda has gone into further detail about her shock split with Patrick, in a new interview with WHO.

"When we began to realise that it wasn’t going to work out between us, we released a joint statement announcing we’d separated because we still care for one another and we wanted to respect the other person," she explained.

She added that while they got along "really well" and had a "wonderful" relationship, their perspectives on love and life goals "ultimately didn’t align."

"As you move forward into the future, it’s pretty important to be heading in the same direction towards the shared future that you both want."

"We gave it a good go, but unfortunately our differences were just too big to overcome." Instagram

She went on to say that it was a "mutual decision" to split, after it became "apparent that we didn’t have the same future goals."

"We tried to work through it and talk about what we could do about our differences, but it gets to a point when you realise you have to cut your losses," she said.

"We had obviously clicked when we first met and so we didn’t give up on our relationship easily. We gave it a good go, but unfortunately our differences were just too big to overcome."

Rumours of their split started after Patrick unfollowed Belinda on social media. Instagram

Rumours of their break-up first started swirling after a noticeable absence from one another’s social media pages.

It had been just over a month since the couple last appeared together on Patrick’s Instagram, with a photo of the two walking through a park together and the caption: "I guess reality TV can work."

Meanwhile, Belinda hadn't featured Patrick on her social media since late May.

However, the most telling sign that the couple had split was after Patrick unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including Belinda.