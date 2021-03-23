Appearing on The Anj, Rob & Robbo Show this week, Bec confessed her intentions behind bringing up her gym conversation with Bryce.

"I was trying to help the guy. I was like - this is your opportunity to say what you said... he dug himself a grave." Bec said.

The 27-year-old went on to talk about Melissa and why she thinks that, despite maaaany red flags, the workplace trainer remained so loyal to Bryce.

"(Melissa) is not experienced in relationships, and she's scared that Bryce is going to leave her."

Bec has opened up about her and Bryce's gym conversation. Channel Nine

When asked what advice she has for Melissa, the reality star answered with a simple, but no less effective, "I would say run".

And yet, it seems as though Melissa has not heeded her advice. Since the experiment ended, the 31-year-old has been spotted with Bryce on numerous occasions, looking very not platonic.

Not only that, in an interview with New Idea, Melissa confessed that she was glad to be paired with Bryce because he is so "outspoken". That he is.

However, the workplace trainer also confessed that her on-screen groom's comments still "trigger" her.

During honeymoons, Bryce revealed that Melissa was not really his type. And they say romance is dead. Channel Nine

We all remember when Bryce told Melissa that she wasn't his type... on their honeymoon; when he confessed he preferred blue eyes... many, many, many times; oh, and when he placed Melissa fourth when asked to rank the brides in terms of who he was most attracted to.

Speaking to New Idea, Melissa revealed that watching those moments back has been a real struggle.

Bec and Jake have lasted another week in the experiment, much to the confusion of viewers everywhere. Channel Nine

“It is hard to watch back. I get very triggered." the star confessed.

Despite it all, Melissa admitted she wouldn't change the way she handled Bryce's cutting remarks.

“I wouldn’t change the way I handled Bryce’s comments because I was 100% me at the time."

We guess we'll just have to wait and see whether these two go the distance.

For an easier road to love (where you won't be ranked fourth) sign up for eharmony.