Married At First Sight’s Aleksandra Markovic seemingly dealt her TV hubby Ivan a tough blow, when she admitted that she doesn’t find him sexually attractive. Nine Network

“We're just having a great time getting along as friends. I think that's the best way to build a relationship, because sometimes it does start as friendships and then you move on to love.”

When the relationship experts quizzed Aleks on whether she found Ivan “attractive”, she paused before saying: “I think he's very attractive, but he's not my usual type.”

After an awkward silence, Aleks went on to say that her usual type is “tall, dark and handsome,” before adding: “He's tall!”

Aleks said despite being well suited to Ivan, there isn’t any sexual chemistry between them - as far as she’s concerned. Nine Network

When the experts then looked to Ivan for his immediate reaction, the 30-year-old real estate agent quipped: “Not dark, not handsome!”

Aleks quickly added: “He’s handsome… two out of three!”

Despite the seemingly harsh reality check for Ivan, Aleks previously confessed: “I couldn't have been matched with a better person”.

Speaking of their “whirlwind” relationship, Ivan added: “I definitely have feelings for Aleks.”

Aleks then responded: “I think he's amazing! We laugh together, we speak openly together and share the same passion in our career.

“You couldn't have matched me with a better person morally or who shares the same values that I do,” she said.

Ivan added: “We’re both loud, opinionated and she definitely challenges me. I think I'm already seeing sides of Aleks that's helping with my personal development.”