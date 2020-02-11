Instagram

On their wedding night, viewers watched as Married At First Sight star Ivan left little to the imagination on Sunday's episode of the show as he stripped down for his new bride, Aleksandra Markovic.



The duo - who both work in real estate - got hitched in a drama filled episode of the show.

The couple then went back to the hotel where he proceeded to take off his clothes before bed, revealing his white underpants.



“Jesus! Lord! Mate!” said Aleksandra.



Ivan replied: “Aw what? The undie thing? Sorry!”



Ivan then retreated to the bathroom to put on a white robe and the pair then shared a sweet kiss before calling it a night.

It's so far, so good for the new husband and wife, with the pair hitting it off on Sunday night's show.

Aleksandra told the producers that the rather outspoken Ivan is a "male version" of her.



Earlier on in the show, the Perth beauty revealed her mum and dad wouldn't attend the nuptials because they didn't approve.



"Mum and dad aren’t coming to my wedding because it’s not traditionally what they would want," the tearful bride said.

"I respect their decision... But it is going to be hard because I do call on my mum every day. It doesn’t matter what we’re talking about... Not having her there is going to be really hard."

But while Aleks has to go it alone, she believes the chance for true love is worth it.

"I chose to do this experiment on my own," she shared.

"I regard my parents so much that I seek their approval for my whole life, and this was just one thing – taking the risk of love and happiness and taking it into my own hands – and just going 'Screw you all, I’m going to do this for myself.'"