At just 31, Married At First Sight's Aleks has taken the reality TV route to find love not once, but now twice!

In 2019 she appeared on Channel Seven's Take Me Out, where she obviously failed to find a man. At the time, she said she had no time for gym junkies.

Aleksandra Instagram

Lucky for her, she hasn't been matched with Sebastian Guilhaus or Chris Nicholls!

Or is there another groom hiding a bungling 12-pack under his tuxedo?

From a traditional Serbian family, Aleks' parents hoped their daughter would be married with four children by now.

Could her mum and dad get their dream with one of the show's many single dads?