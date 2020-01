And he's set to marry 2019's MAFS star, Elizabeth Sobinoff!

He's also an aspiring actor. Are you getting Sam Ball vibes? Oh no, Lizzie!

'I've tried working in pretty much most industries - banking, promotions, personal training, construction,' he told the The Advertiser in 2018.

'The only thing that's been consistent has been my love of entertaining people and making people smile.

'I thought, "what encompasses all of that?" and I came up with acting.'