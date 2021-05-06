Alana has given in to requests for old photos of herself. Nine

The first photo she shared was of an adorable baby-faced Alana in her younger years.

But it's the photos that came after that are the most surprising, and that is of Alana sporting her natural hair colour, which is a dark brown.

It's a stark difference to the Alana that viewers are use to, but the MAFS star has never been one to shy away from showing exactly who she is.

"Me in high school and with my natural hair colour." Instagram

She looks completely different! Instagram

The 31-year-old often uses her online platform to share important messages on being confident in your own skin.

Just recently, the teacher shared a photo of herself in red lingerie smiling for the camera, with her then-husband just visible in the frame.

She then captioned the photo: "'Educate your sons, don’t shame your daughters.'"

Alana was paired with Jason on season eight of MAFS.. Nine

Alana was married to Jason Engler on the show, and while the pair decided to stay together after the final vows, by the time the reunion rolled around, things had ended between them.

According to the So Dramatic! podcast, Jason called it quits with Alana after she called him out for the leaked homophobic video he made about bisexual contestant, Liam Cooper.

