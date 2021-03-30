They are one of this season of Married At First Sight's strongest couples but after a very public and brutal fight, fans were left worried that Alana and Jason don't actually go the distance after all. Well, we can all take a collective sigh of relief as they couple have been spotted out and about looking very domesticated indeed. Phew, that was a close one.

Things have been up and down with Alana and Jason from day one.

The minute the groom laid eyes on his bride he was blown away by the school teacher, confessing that Alana was "out of his league".

From there, things only grew stronger as the pair realised they were extreeeemely sexually compatible; Alana even announced to the rest of the group how well Jason was satisfying her needs - much to Jason's delight.

However, their relationship hit a bump in the road when they struggled to connect emotionally. That is until "strawberry kinky" sexologist Alessandra Rampolla came in to save the day, helping the bride and groom take their relationship to a deeper emotional level.

It seemed like the couple would be at the final vows with bells on... until a very public and brutal row threatened to ruin everything.

