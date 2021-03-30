During the explosive group retreat, after Alana revealed to the fellow couples that Jason had called Bryce a "hero", the pair engaged in a heated argument in front of the other brides and grooms across the dinner table.
Jason only grew more enraged once the pair had retreated back to their hotel room. The construction worker accused Alana of breaking his trust, claiming "this right here is why this will never work".
Things culminated into both of the reality stars threatening to leave the show, Jason even saying "you'll never see me again after this".
Well it turns out the groom's words were empty as the pair were spotted together not long after the row. And they were looking very domesticated indeed.
According to a report from the Daily Mail, during filming in October, Alana and Jason were spotted grocery shopping together and looking "in high spirits".
This outing isn't the only sign that the couple have made it work outside of the experiment. In fact, Alana herself all but confirmed the pair are still going strong live on air.
Speaking to Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo after they'd finished filming, Alana let it slip that she and Jason "are going pretty good". Don't think we didn't catch the use of present tense there, Alana.
And that's not all.
According to Megan Pustetto's So Dramatic! podcast, the fan-favourite couple also recently posed together while visiting the White Rhino bar in the Gold Coast - looking very lovey-dovey indeed.
Consider this duo added to our list of successful MAFS season 8 couples, there's a surprisingly quite a few this year.
