While fans have been quick to brand Tamara this year’s villain, the 29-year-old exclusively tells New Idea she’s not concerned about what people think.

“I am not worried about how the viewers will respond to me because I don’t need validation from people to be happy with who I am,” she declares.

“I am proud to be a strong, independent woman and I think a lot of other women should back themselves more.”

With Tamara’s wedding set to air this week, things seem to get complicated for the Queensland-based bride, who appears unimpressed with her “average” groom.

While Tamara is honest – if not blunt – about what she wants, she maintains she’s down to earth and hopes viewers will see that side of her.

“I don’t believe I’m a villain,” she clarifies, noting it’ll be hard for her not to judge meeting, or in this case marrying, someone at first sight.

“Being judgemental is not something I’m proud of, but I don’t think it’s unnatural to form opinions of people when you first meet them,” she explains.

“I am much more than what has been portrayed of me so far. I think Australia will be surprised to know that I am actually very down to earth. I love a beer at the pub and I don’t take myself too seriously!”

